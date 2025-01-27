Muslims in Pakistan will observe Shab-e-Meraj 2025 tonight with deep reverence to honor the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). This event takes place on the 27th night of the Islamic month of Rajab and commemorates the Prophet’s mystical journey from the Kaaba to Masjid al-Aqsa, where he led prayers. From there, he ascended to the heavens on the celestial steed ‘al-Buraq,’ meeting Allah and receiving divine instructions. The night is celebrated with special prayers, Quran recitations, and fasting by many followers.

The Sindh government has announced a holiday for January 28, Tuesday, for all government and private educational institutions in celebration of Shab-e-Meraj. A notification from the provincial authorities confirmed that schools and colleges in the region will remain closed for the occasion.