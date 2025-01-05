Karach Pakistan : The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, posted in Karachi, Hasan Nourian has said that Muslims can fight Israel or the Zionist powers only by uniting, the enemy wants Muslims not to unite, so that their ambitions can be fulfilled, speaking at the seminar on the anniversary of General Qasim Soleimani and the day of the international protest movement. The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, posted in Karachi, Hasan Nourian has said that Muslims can fight Israel or the Zionist powers only by uniting, the enemy wants Muslims not to unite, so that their ambitions can be fulfilled, speaking at the seminar on the anniversary of General Qasim Soleimani and the day of the international protest movement.

JUP chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Sheikh Shabir Hasan Mohsami, Ayatollah Ghulam Abbas, Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Maulana Azad Jameel, Shah Feroze Rahmani and others also addressed the seminar, on this occasion, Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Salahuddin offered prayers.

Hassan Nourian further said that Israel has committed the worst war crimes. More than 50,000 people have been martyred in Israel and 100,000 people have been injured, ”Israel considers the areas of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria and other countries to be its part and wants to occupy these areas too”. He said that the movement that has started for the freedom of Bait-ul-Maqdis is not only a movement of individuals, but it has become a movement of the Islamic world. ”The countries that shout on human rights are the countries with most in-human actions”, that the day is not far when the Palestinians will get their right and Israel and its followers will have to eat what the sow.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have always supported the Palestinians.

Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair said that all the martyrs, including Qasim Soleimani, have died on the right path and have given a clear message to Israel that it will face humiliation and disgrace at all levels. He said that Qassem Soleimani was such a popular figure that America celebrated his martyrdom, a section wants to create disunity among Muslims, we have to understand this. Baqir Abbas Zaidi said that this is a struggle that has given a clear message to the world that people cannot be suppressed by force, Israel is not fighting a war, but is killing innocent children.

Asadullah Bhutto said that the great virtue of Iran is that it has made Muslim countries united against atrocities, today there is an effective voice against Israel in the entire Islamic world, the time is not far when Israel will also be divided.

Feroze Rahmani said that it is necessary for 57 Islamic countries to make the United Nations of Muslims, when so many countries speak together, a message of solidarity will be sent. Azad Jameel said that instead of verbal accumulation, boycott the products of America and Israel, so that the money that America and Israel get will cut off.