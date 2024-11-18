The trend of private videos of celebrities being leaked on social media continues to create uproar in Pakistan. Following the controversial leaks involving TikTokers Manahil Malik and Imsheh Rehman, another name has been thrust into the limelight: Muskan Chandio, a popular Sindhi TikTok star.

Allegations of inappropriate content involving her have sparked a fresh wave of social media discussions and debates over privacy, exploitation, and the unchecked power of digital platforms.

The Viral Spread of Controversy

For the past few days, Muskan Chandio’s name has been circulating rapidly across social media platforms, especially on X (formerly Twitter), in connection with alleged inappropriate content. While no video has surfaced, several photos purporting to be of her have been widely shared by various accounts.

The circulation of such content has led to heated conversations online, with many users raising questions about who is behind these alleged leaks. A tweet from popular social media influencer Rubab read:

This tweet reflects the growing concern among social media users, with many questioning the motives behind the leak and expressing their disappointment over the continuing trend of privacy violations.