KARACHI, DECEMBER 15, 2025 — Spotify hosted its highly anticipated year-end celebration, 2025 Wrapped, in Karachi with an immersive event that placed music and self-expression at the forefront. The evening brought together local artists, select influencers and media to celebrate a year shaped by personal taste and Pakistan’s evolving music culture.

Anchored in this year’s unapologetic Wrapped theme, guests were invited to engage with music on their own terms. Interactive installations spotlighted fan obsessions, while neon-lit portrait booths cap tured unfiltered expressions throughout the venue. From sound to setting, every detail reinforced a single idea: this was a year to own your sound without filters.

Hosted by Ayla Adnan, the evening came alive through a curated DJ lineup featuring Mouseeki Machine, ZULU and Disguise in Hoodie, each bringing their distinct energy and sound mixes to keep the crowd moving. The celebration included artists such as Afusic, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Shareh and Umer Anjum, alongside content creators Areeka Haq, Reeja Jeelani, Hemayal and Daniya Kanwal, who joined the experience and connected with fans throughout the venue.

Adding a unique, on-ground extension of the Wrapped experience, Spotify also hosted VIP Wrapped Awards during the evening, a real-time celebration inspired by the in-app Wrapped Party feature. The awards recognised members of Spotify’s VIP community for their distinctive listening habits, mirroring how listeners share Wrapped results with friends and earn personalized accolades on the platform. Winners of the night included Dino Ali and Osamah Nasir, among others, as Spotify paid tribute to the unwavering support and enthusiasm its community

consistently brings to the brand.

“2025 Wrapped is our most unapologetic expression of listening yet,” said Talha Hashim, Spotify’s Marketing Manager for Pakistan. “This year's experience captured real listening behavior, unfiltered taste, and the stories behind every listener’s soundtrack, and the response has been incredible. Within the first 24 hours alone, over 200 million users around the world engaged with the Wrapped in-app experience, generating more than 500 million shares globally.

This milestone alone reflects how much our users enjoyed this year's experience.”

Through 2025 Wrapped, Spotify continues to celebrate Pakistani artists and the fans who support them, creating a space where individuality, creativity, and music come together.

Eligible users can now explore their personalized 2025 Wrapped experience exclusively on the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android). Users are encouraged to update to the latest version to access Wrapped via the feed on Home.

