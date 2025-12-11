Karachi (Staff Reporter): Mushaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, is currently visiting Karachi, where she is meeting various social, cultural, and welfare personalities. As part of this visit, a delegation of the All City Traders Alliance called on Mushaal Malik and warmly welcomed her while expressing solidarity.

The delegation included prominent trader representatives: Senior Vice President Abdul Qadir Noorani (popularly known as Bholo Bhai) and Vice President Mansoor Kadwani. Head of the Hindu community, Pinman Lal Rati, Nadeem Solat Siddiqui and other notable personalities were also present on the occasion.

The All City Traders Alliance conveyed a message of solidarity to Mushaal Malik, stating that the people of Pakistan stand firmly with the oppressed people of Kashmir. The delegation also prayed for the release and recovery of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from Indian custody, praising his courage, resilience, and unwavering determination.

The delegation lauded Mushaal Malik for her strength and perseverance and assured her of their full support. In response, Mushaal Malik thanked the traders’ delegation and the head of the Hindu community for their goodwill and appreciated the solidarity expressed by the people of Pakistan