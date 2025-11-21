Karachi : Chief Guest, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab; Consul General of France in Karachi, H.E. Alexis Chahtahtinsky; Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at the Embassy of France, Marc Piton; Director of the Alliance Française de Karachi,

Mr. Emmanuel Bruerec; and President ACP Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with international artists, unveiled the mural artwork of Nasty (France), Seth GlobePainter (France), Affan Tariq (Pakistan), and Talal (Pakistan) with SOVAPA faculty & students at the Arts Council Karachi Roundabout.

