Murree, March 2025 – Authorities have issued a special traffic management plan for Eidul Fitr holidays to ensure smooth vehicular movement in Murree, anticipating a surge in tourists.

According to a senior police official, over 200 additional traffic personnel will be deployed across the hill station to prevent congestion and assist visitors. A control room has also been set up at Sunny Bank to provide real-time traffic updates and public assistance.

Key measures include:

One-Way Roads: Viewforth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road, and Ridge Bell Road have been converted into one-way routes.

Viewforth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road, and Ridge Bell Road have been converted into one-way routes. Mall Road Closed: Mall Road will remain off-limits to all vehicles during the holidays.

Mall Road will remain off-limits to all vehicles during the holidays. No-Parking Zones: GPO Chowk and surrounding areas have been declared no-parking zones.

GPO Chowk and surrounding areas have been declared no-parking zones. Controlled Entry for Supply Vehicles: Water tankers and food supply trucks will be permitted entry between 1 AM and 7 AM only.

Tourists are advised to stay updated by checking @ctpmurree for real-time traffic updates before traveling.

Eidul Fitr Moon Sighting and Expected Date

Pakistan is likely to celebrate Eidul Fitr on March 31, 2025 (Monday), as per moon sighting forecasts. The Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30, making Eid celebrations probable on the following day.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on March 30 in Islamabad, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, to confirm the official date. The meeting will assess both scientific data and eyewitness reports.

Stay tuned for further updates on Eid celebrations and travel advisories.