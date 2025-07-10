Advertisements

KARACHI – The mysterious death of Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali has taken a dramatic turn, as a citizen, Shahzaib Sohail, has filed a petition in Karachi’s City Court, alleging her demise was not due to natural causes but a planned murder, according to ARY News.

Police officials, including DIG South Asad Raza, initially reported no signs of forced entry into her DHA apartment, which was locked from the inside—indicating no immediate evidence of foul play. However, suspicions have been raised due to months of no contact with family or friends and alleged inconsistencies in communication records.

Petitioner Shahzaib Sohail pointed to disturbing footage from the apartment and highlighted the actress’s estranged relationship with her family, who have shown little willingness to claim her body. He has requested that her family be included in the investigation, naming SSP South and SHO Gizri as respondents in the case.

Discovery of the Body

Humaira’s decomposed body was discovered on July 8, 2025, after police and a court bailiff entered her apartment in DHA’s Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order. Her landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors had previously noticed a foul odor, but the unoccupied adjacent flat likely delayed detection.

The apartment’s main and balcony doors were locked, reinforcing that she was likely alone at the time of her death. Her last activity on social media was in September 2024, and her phone records show no activity after October 4.

Family’s Response

Investigations have been complicated by the family’s lack of involvement. According to SHO Farooq Sanjrani, her father declined to claim the body, citing severed ties years ago. While her brother communicated briefly, he refused to travel to Karachi. More recently, her brother-in-law contacted authorities to take responsibility for her remains, which are currently held at the Chhipa morgue.

Further updates will follow as the investigation continues.