Karachi : The French government has honored Muna Siddiqui, President of the Board of the Alliance Française de Karachi, with the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, one of France’s highest cultural distinctions.

During a formal reception, H.E. Mr. Nicolas Galey, French Ambassador to Pakistan praised Siddiqui’s contributions to art, craftsmanship, and cultural exchange, highlighting her leadership in reviving the Alliance Française and fostering Franco-German cooperation.

As an artist, writer, and art critic, Siddiqui has played a key role in preserving traditional art forms, mentoring artisans, and bridging cultures through her work. She is the founder of The Craft Company, known for its fusion of heritage and modern design, and has created notable mosaic installations in hospitals and public spaces, including the Astana World Expo 2017.

Her decade-long tenure as a columnist in leading Pakistani newspapers has enriched cultural discourse, while her leadership at the Alliance Française de Karachi has strengthened its position as a hub for French culture and language learning. She was instrumental in securing financial stability for the institution, fostering collaboration with the Goethe-Institut, and expanding its reach to diverse audiences.

Presenting the award on behalf of the French Minister of Culture, H.E. Mr. Galey, commended her dedication to intercultural dialogue and the arts, underscoring her impact on cultural diplomacy between Pakistan and France.