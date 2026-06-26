Muharram Security: Sindh Officials Praise Police for Peaceful Ashura Arrangements

Text widget content goes here...

KARACHI: Sindh’s senior leadership has praised police officers and security personnel for maintaining peace and ensuring strong security arrangements during Muharram Security operations across Karachi and the province until Ashura.

According to official statements, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, the Inspector General of Police Sindh and Karachi Police Chief appreciated police officers and personnel for implementing an effective security strategy, coordinated planning and timely decision-making throughout Muharram.

Iranian Crew: Pakistan Facilitates Return of 22 Sailors After US Vessel Seizure

The spokesperson for the Sindh Interior Ministry said the Special Branch played an important role through timely intelligence sharing, effective communication of sensitive information and close coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

The interior minister also acknowledged the support provided by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other security institutions. He said strong coordination among institutions helped maintain a peaceful environment across the province.

He added that the successful security model, coordinated command system and inter-agency cooperation adopted during Muharram should continue in future to strengthen law and order.

The minister directed the Inspector General of Police to maintain the same level of preparedness for upcoming religious, national and public gatherings. He also called for stronger intelligence-based monitoring, field coordination and faster response systems.

According to the statement, the Sindh government, Sindh Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies will continue using all available resources to protect citizens and address future security challenges.

Separately, Sindh Police spokesperson quoted IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho as praising officers and personnel for performing their duties with professionalism during Muharram, Ashura and Friday prayers.

He said police teams remained deployed until mourners safely returned and credited all departments for carrying out security and administrative responsibilities effectively.

Officials said security clearance for gatherings and processions remained satisfactory. Authorities also included modern technology, aerial monitoring and intelligence coordination in the overall security plan.

Beijing Crash: Small Aircraft Hits China’s Tallest Skyscraper

The IG thanked religious scholars, organisers and stakeholders for their cooperation and appreciated the contributions of Traffic Police, SSU, RRF, CTD, CIA, Special Branch, Telecommunication, IT, Training Branch and district police units.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police Chief Azaad Khan praised officers and personnel for maintaining effective security across the city and said the peaceful conduct of gatherings and processions, including at Nishtar Park, reflected strong coordination and planning.