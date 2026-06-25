Muharram Gathering: Barrister Syed Shahab Imam Hosts Haleem Dinner in Connection with Niaz-e-Imam Hussain

Guests gathered on 9th Muharram to attend a Haleem dinner and offer respect during the Muharram observance.

On the occasion of 9th Muharram, Barrister Syed Shahab Imam hosted a Haleem dinner at his residence in Bath Island in connection with Niaz-e-Imam Hussain. The gathering brought together guests to observe the occasion with devotion and community participation.

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Among those present were Hafeez Siddiqui, DG NAB, Syed Turab Shah, Director Sales and Marketing at ABN News and Daily Ausaf Group, Syed Zameer Akram Shah, former Customs Officer, and other attendees.

A group photograph was taken during the event to mark the occasion and commemorate the gathering.