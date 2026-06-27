Muharram Camp: SRO Organises Medical Camp for Markazi Juloos in Karachi

The Social Responsibility Organization (SRO) organised a medical camp for the Markazi Juloos of 10 Muharram at Regal Saddar, Karachi, to provide healthcare assistance and emergency medical support to participants attending the religious procession.

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The initiative brought together volunteers, medical professionals and community representatives to ensure timely healthcare services throughout the event. The camp formed part of SRO’s community welfare efforts during Muharram observances.

Among those present were Z. H. Khurram, President of Social Responsibility Organization (SRO), Javed Raza, Chairman of Butarab Scout Group, S. M. Naqi, Baqar Mehdi, Mehdi Bhai, Col Sarfraz Abidi, Hamid Abidi, Dr Rizwana, Dr Aliya Haider, Dr Saleem Abdullah, Nadeem Raza, Muhammad Raza, Raza Abidi, Iqbal Zaidi, Raees Jafri, Iffat Shahid, Erum Shahid, Azhar Shah Zaidi, Zaigham Abbas, Raza Ali, I. H. Tipu, F. H. Tahmur, Akbar Mehdi, Rehan Hashmi, Akram Khan, Muhammad Ali, Murtaza Haider, Abbas Haider, Naqi Haider, Shayan and several other community members.

Organisers said the camp aimed to support public health arrangements and facilitate mourners participating in the procession. Medical teams remained available to respond to health concerns and provide essential assistance during the event.