KARACHI — Muhammad Waqas Khalid has been elected as Secretary of the Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA), marking a key leadership appointment in the country’s public finance and accounting sector.

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Khalid is a Fellow Member of both the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). He also serves as Chairman of the SMP Advisory Board at ICMA and is a member of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Small and Medium Practices Committee.

Founder of Waqas & Co. Chartered Accountants

He is the founder of Waqas & Co. Chartered Accountants, established in 2006, which provides audit, taxation, accounting, and consultancy services to both public and private sector organizations across Pakistan.

Over the years, the firm has developed a diverse client portfolio spanning healthcare institutions, development organizations, hotels, textile mills, educational institutions, and corporate entities.

Professional Recognition

His election to the post of Secretary at PIPFA reflects his longstanding contribution to the accounting profession and his involvement in regional and national financial governance bodies.

The appointment is expected to strengthen institutional coordination and professional development within Pakistan’s public finance and accounting community.