Karachi Pakistan : Sales Manager Turkish Airlines Muhammad Umar Khan presenting the Turkish airlines souvenir to Director Sales and Marketing ABN News / Daily AUSAF Group Syed Tarab Shah on the occasion of a meeting at the Karachi office.
Karachi Pakistan : Sales Manager Turkish Airlines Muhammad Umar Khan presenting the Turkish airlines souvenir to Director Sales and Marketing ABN News / Daily AUSAF Group Syed Tarab Shah on the occasion of a meeting at the Karachi office.
Welcome to our web desk! We're a dedicated team of digital enthusiasts passionate about delivering timely and engaging content to our online audience.
© Copyright 2024 theazb. All Rights Reserved.
Leave a Reply