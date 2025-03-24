Karachi : Muhammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society has

announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on

account of EID-UL-FITR as per following:

In case the Eid falls on Monday March 31, 2025

There will be no morning newspapers on Tuesday, April 01, 2025 and Wednesday, April

02, 2025, whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Monday, March 31, 2025

and Tuesday, April 01, 2025 may bring out their edition on Wednesday, April 02, 2025,

if they so desire.

However, if Eid falls on Tuesday, April 01, 2025

There will be no morning newspapers on Wednesday, April 02, 2025 and Thursday, April

03, 2025, whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Tuesday, April 01, 2025 and

Wednesday, April 02, 2025 may bring out their edition on Thursday, April 03, 2025, if

they so desire.