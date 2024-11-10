Karachi: Prominent business personality Muhammad Akram Rana has been appointed as the Chairman of the Law and Order Sub-Committee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). President of KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, nominated Muhammad Akram Rana for this role for the 2024-2026 term, with the expectation that he will actively contribute to resolving the pressing law and order issues facing the business community.

The management of KCCI expressed confidence that Muhammad Akram Rana will utilize his experience and leadership to address the concerns of KCCI members. Commenting on his new role, Muhammad Akram Rana affirmed, “I am committed to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to me, and I will make every effort to strengthen coordination with relevant institutions to improve law and order.”

He further assured that he would take all possible measures to support KCCI members in navigating and resolving law and order challenges.