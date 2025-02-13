Renowned religious scholar Mufti Qavi has joined a gym in Multan following a request from Indian social media star Rakhi Sawant.

In an interview with Rohi TV, Mufti Qavi revealed that he aims to achieve fitness like Rakhi Sawant and will start wearing proper gym attire from the next day. His trainer has advised him to steer clear of biryani, beef, and mutton to support his fitness goals.

Mufti Qavi confirmed that he officially joined the gym today and reiterated his commitment to adopting a healthier lifestyle. This move comes shortly after he proposed to Rakhi Sawant, to which she playfully responded that she would love to marry a Maulana but humorously pointed out his weight. She also asked him to write her a poem.

Meanwhile, Rakhi has been making headlines for her rumored romance with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, who has reportedly refused to marry her. On the other hand, Mufti Qavi stated that if Rakhi accepts his proposal, he intends to take her on a honeymoon to Japan and has given her three days to respond.