Renowned television anchor Mubasher Lucman has stirred controversy with a sensational claim alleging that Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor was responsible for a knife attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, after allegedly catching him cheating.

Lucman, known for his provocative statements on Pakistani politics, made these remarks during a recent YouTube program, which has since sparked widespread reaction across social media platforms. According to him, Kareena assaulted Saif following an alleged affair involving a young housemaid.

He further claimed that Saif Ali Khan has acquired Qatari citizenship and is planning to relocate to Qatar, where he has already purchased a residence. Lucman added that Saif intends to continue his professional engagements in India while living in Qatar. However, according to Lucman, Kareena is reluctant to move, causing friction in their relationship, which he believes may lead to an impending divorce.

Adding to his string of extraordinary assertions, Lucman cited unnamed “Indian media sources” to support his claim that Kareena had physically attacked Saif after catching him in a compromising situation, though he did not provide any concrete evidence or official confirmation.

In the same segment, Lucman also recounted a personal anecdote, claiming that his ancestors owned the land on which Mumbai Airport now stands. He alleged that his family filed a legal case in India regarding the property and was awarded Rs. 72,000 based on the land’s 1935 valuation.

It is important to note that earlier in January 2025, Saif Ali Khan was reportedly injured in a knife attack at his residence. Indian authorities had arrested a Bangladeshi national in connection with the incident, who remains in custody. Mubasher Lucman’s latest statement challenges this narrative, suggesting instead that the attack was a result of domestic discord.

As of now, there has been no response from Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, or their representatives regarding these allegations.