As the longest-serving ambassador in Islamabad, H.E. Movlamov reaffirmed his support for TDAP’s broader outreach efforts across the entire diplomatic community in Islamabad, facilitating stronger global trade linkages.

This meeting was particularly significant as 2025 marks the International Year of Peace and Trust, along with 34 years of Turkmenistan’s independence and 30 years of neutrality—a testament to the country’s steadfast commitment to diplomacy and regional stability.

With Pakistan and Turkmenistan sharing deep-rooted historical and economic ties, discussions focused on strengthening trade, logistics, and business collaborations, particularly in energy and services sectors. TDAP appreciates the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad for its commitment to expanding bilateral trade and fostering regional economic integration.

Ms. Rafia Syed, Director General, TDAP Punjab & Services Division, called on His Excellency Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad, to discuss avenues for enhancing trade and economic cooperation.