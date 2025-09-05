The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Muhammad Afzaal [F-1966] as the Chairman of the Government Commercial Audit Advisory Board.

Mr. Muhammad Afzaal is a Fellow Member of ICMA and a Certified Director with over 30 years of extensive experience in Government Commercial Audit. He has conducted both internal and external audits of governments and public sector enterprises/companies under the jurisdiction of the Auditor General of Pakistan.The Board will play a vital role in strengthening financial governance, transparency, and operational efficiency in Government Commercial Organizations, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and public sector projects. Importantly, the Board will be responsible for guiding members about updates in audit processes, procedures, and guidelines to ensure alignment with evolving national and international standards.

Mr. Afzaal’s vast professional expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing the Board’s objectives and contributing to sustainable growth, accountability, and fiscal discipline in the public sector.

