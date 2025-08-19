Karachi : Mr. Hanif Akbar Ali had the distinct pleasure of attending the grand inauguration ceremony of the newly launched ‘Rozana Bistro’ at the prestigious Marriott Hotel Karachi. The event marked a significant addition to the city’s culinary scene, featuring a sophisticated ambiance, a thoughtfully curated menu, and impeccable hospitality with Syed Turab Shah and Other Friends.

The evening was further elevated by the presence of multiple Consul Generals, adding a touch of international camaraderie to the occasion. It was truly a delightful evening spent celebrating the art of fine dining, innovation in cuisine, and the spirit of Karachi’s vibrant hospitality industry.

