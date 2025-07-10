Advertisements

Altaf Hussain, the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has been admitted to a hospital in London following a serious health condition.

In a statement, the MQM London Rabita Committee urged supporters — including women, youth, and senior citizens — to pray for his speedy recovery and well-being.

Altaf Hussain, once a dominant political figure representing the Urdu-speaking Muhajir community in Sindh’s urban centers like Karachi and Hyderabad, has lived in self-imposed exile in the UK since the early 1990s after a government crackdown on MQM activities.

In 2016, after a controversial speech that allegedly incited unrest, Pakistani authorities intensified actions against MQM in Karachi, resulting in a major split in the party, leading to the formation of factions such as MQM-Pakistan and MQM-London.