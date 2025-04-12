Karachi (April 12, 2025): Dealers from Pakistan’s largest motorcycle auto parts market located on M.A. Jinnah Road have decided to protest against persistent electricity load shedding. The All Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (APMSPIDA) has warned that if K-Electric does not put an end to load shedding in the auto parts market, a protest will be held on M.A. Jinnah Road and the main road will be blocked.

MSPIDA Chairman Sohail Usman, Vice Chairman Ijaz Usman, and Chairman of Public Utilities Committee,MSPIDA Nasir Maqbool – along with dealers from Orangi Market, Taj Mahal Market, Saira Mansion, and Shirazi Market – have strongly protested the supply of electricity for only 4 hours a day, despite 100% billing by the city’s largest motorcycle spare parts market. They have demanded uninterrupted power supply for the market.

MSPIDA leaders stated that shopkeepers in the spare parts market are paying 100% of their electricity bills, yet from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, electricity is supplied for only four hours. For nearly six hours a day, the market remains in darkness. It is unfortunate that those who are fully paying their electricity bills are the ones suffering the most.

Chairman Sohail Usman said that long hours of load shedding in a market that pays heavy taxes are not only disrupting business but also pushing shopkeepers into hardship amidst soaring inflation. Furthermore, the ongoing power outages are providing opportunities for criminal elements to operate.

He also mentioned that despite holding several meetings with the K-Electric administration over the past year and raising concerns about the issues caused by load shedding in the market, no concrete action has been taken. K-Electric has failed to fulfill its promises of ending load shedding in the spare parts market.

Sohail Usman acknowledged the efforts of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Javed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia-ul-Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil, and Managing Committee Member Rehan Hanif, who raised their concerns not only with the government but also with the K-Electric administration. Through KCCI’s efforts, NEPRA representatives visited the spare parts market and assured that load shedding would be ended soon.

MSPIDA representatives have warned that if K-Electric does not immediately end load shedding in the spare parts market, they will stage a protest on M.A. Jinnah Road and block the central thoroughfare.