Karachi : Motobike Istanbul, the region’s largest motorbike exhibition, scheduled to be held from 22–25 April 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center, Türkiye. It is a leading platform for motorcycles, bicycle parts, motor bike wear and accessories, which attract thousands of international buyers and visitors.

The event provides Pakistani manufacturers an excellent opportunity to showcase their products, explore new markets, and strengthen global business linkages.

In the previous edition, 300 exhibitor brands from 31 countries participated, and the fair attracted 126,094 visitors. 110 countries import Turkish bicycles, with the top importers being the Netherlands, Germany, France, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

The exhibition covers a wide range of product groups, including: Motorcycle Parts & Components, Bicycle Parts & Components, Motorcycle Accessories, Bicycle Accessories, Repair & Maintenance, Electronics & Systems, and Service Groups.

In 2025, five Pakistani companies participated under the Pakistan Pavilion: Ghauri Tyres & Tubes, Smooth Ways International, Asaqal Sports, Maxler Sewing Corporation, and Qasim Impex.

TDAP aims to support local exporters by facilitating their participation in this internationally recognized fair, helping them expand business networks and enhance Pakistan’s presence in the global motorcycle

industry. After the subsidy each stand is available for only PKR. 735,000/- while direct stand cost PKR 1,970,000/=. Last Date to apply: 10 December 2025

