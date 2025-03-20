KARACHI : Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Jawed Bilwani, while addressing a media briefing at KCCI on Thursday, welcomed the Secretary Commerce’s decision to suspend the DGTO’s order, reaffirming the legitimate reinstatement of KCCI’s democratically elected Office Bearers and Managing Committee. They vowed that BMG will continue to serve the business community indiscriminately under its long-standing public service policy.

In addition to Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala and President KCCI Jawed Bilwani, the media briefing was also attended by Vice Chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar, Mian Abrar Ahmed, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Former Presidents Abdullah Zaki, Younus Bashir, Shariq Vohra, Tariq Yousuf, Muhammad Idrees, Barrister Ahmed Masood and KCCI Managing Committee Members, all of whom celebrated this decision as a significant step toward restoring stability and confidence in trade organizations.

While terming MoC’s decision as a landmark victory for the entire business community and an affirmation of democratic governance in trade organizations, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala strongly criticized the arbitrary actions against KCCI making Pakistan’s largest Chamber dysfunctional. He emphasized that such disruptions create uncertainty for businesses, damage investor confidence, and hinder economic growth. He stated that the Karachi Chamber has always been the strongest voice of the business community, and undermining its democratic leadership can create a confidence deficit.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Jawed Bilwani addressing a media briefing at KCCI on Thursday. Vice Chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar, Mian Abrar Ahmed, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed and KCCI Managing Committee Members are also seen in the picture.

Motiwala reaffirmed BMG’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the business community, stressing that the group has always worked with the spirit of public service, transparency, and inclusivity. “Under BMG’s leadership, KCCI has taken historic initiatives to facilitate trade, promote exports, and address the concerns of businesses across Pakistan”, he added.

Motiwala expressed deep gratitude to the members of KCCI and all supporters of BMG who remained steadfast in their confidence and trust in the group despite recent challenges. He particularly appreciated the business community, industrialists, and small traders for standing with KCCI’s elected leadership, recognizing that their unity and support played a vital role in securing this decision.

President KCCI Jawed Bilwani, speaking at the briefing, echoed Motiwala’s sentiments and stated that the business community’s resilience and unity have proven once again that the democratic foundation of KCCI cannot be shaken.

He reaffirmed KCCI’s unwavering dedication to protecting the rights of traders, industrialists, and exporters. He emphasized that KCCI’s leadership remains committed to ensuring that businesses across Pakistan—especially in Karachi, the country’s economic hub—receive the support, incentives, and policy facilitation they need to grow and compete globally.

Bilwani also pointed out the key issues facing the business community, including excessive taxation, inconsistent policies, unreasonable interest rate, high energy costs and sky-rocketing cost of doing business, which have severely impacted the competitiveness of businesses. He stressed the need for strong policy reforms to support local industries and businesses, highlighting that KCCI has always played a crucial role in advocating for economic stability and growth.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to consult KCCI before making policy decisions that impact trade and industry, as no economic strategy can be successful without taking the business community on board. He called for an improved regulatory environment where businesses can operate with clarity and confidence, rather than being burdened by excessive bureaucracy and inconsistent policies.

The Secretary Commerce’s order, issued on March 19, 2025, suspended DGTO’s directive, ensuring that KCCI’s legitimate leadership remains intact until further hearings on April 10, 2025. This move has allowed KCCI to continue its operations without disruption and prevented an administrative vacuum at the country’s most influential Chamber of Commerce.

Both Motiwala and Bilwani reassured the business community that KCCI will remain vigilant and proactive in protecting their interests. They stressed that KCCI will not only continue its advocacy efforts but will also enhance engagement with stakeholders across all sectors to drive economic progress.