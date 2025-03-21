Karachi (21st March 2025): In response to a press conference held by Zubair Motiwala, the leader of the group currently controlling the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and its President Javed Bilwani, following the announcement by the Secretary of Commerce to temporarily halt the suspension of the current office-bearers and managing committee members of the Karachi Chamber and the decision to hold further hearings on April 11, Sharjeel Goplani, the Businessmen Alliance (BMA) candidate for the Managing Committee in the KCCI elections for 2024-2025, said that instead of feeling embarrassed, the leaders of the ruling group who have been usurping the interests of small traders in the Chamber are shamelessly calling the temporary suspension halt as their victory. He stated that Motiwala and his group should apologize for their wrongdoings that they have repeatedly committed against the city’s business community.

Sharjeel Goplani further emphasized that no institution can function without adhering to its constitution and laws. However, he pointed out that the mistakes and injustices committed by Motiwala and his group over the years have been paid for by Karachi’s traders. He said, “We take pride in the fact that the Businessmen Alliance has brought the individuals controlling the Chamber into the legal framework, fought for the rights of small traders, and worked tirelessly to get them their due rights. We had to submit the long-hidden lists of Corporate and Associate Class members to the DG T.O. (Director General of Trade Organizations), but now we will also check if these lists are accurate.”

Sharjeel Goplani also added that any elements in government circles supporting Motiwala’s group unjustly will be exposed.

In response to a question, Goplani stated that Zubair Motiwala’s claim that the Chamber was closed for 15 days clearly shows his confusion. He explained that only the office-bearers and managing committee members were suspended, while the Chamber’s Secretariat, under the Secretary’s leadership, remained operational. However, despite this, following the DG T.O.’s orders, the Chamber was deliberately closed, committing yet another crime, which Motiwala himself admitted to.

He concluded by saying that the leadership of the Businessmen Alliance will continue to protect the rights of Karachi Chamber members, and the ultimate victory will belong to them.