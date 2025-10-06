Islamabad, October 2025: In a major development for overseas employment, South Korea has increased Pakistan’s labor quota by 30% for the year 2025, allowing 5,400 Pakistani workers to seek employment opportunities in the country — up from 2,400 in the previous year.

The decision follows successful negotiations between Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and South Korea’s Human Resource Development (HRD) Mission, marking another milestone in the long-standing cooperation between the two nations in workforce development.

The expanded quota falls under South Korea’s Employment Permit System (EPS), which enables foreign workers to address labor shortages in critical sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and construction. Pakistani workers selected under the EPS are granted E-9 visas, based on their performance in language and trade skills assessments.

Officials noted that this increase reflects South Korea’s growing trust in the professionalism, discipline, and productivity of Pakistani workers. The HRD Mission’s continuous efforts in skills training and capacity building have also played a key role in strengthening the partnership.

To qualify for employment in South Korea, Pakistani candidates must pass the EPS-TOPIK (Korean language test) and a trade skills examination. The recruitment process is managed by the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) Pakistan, which ensures transparency and compliance with Korean employment standards.

This expansion represents a significant opportunity for Pakistani workers seeking better livelihoods abroad and further reinforces Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable source of skilled labor in the international market.