Karachi: Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, has said that society is facing moral and cultural disarray and that for several decades, noise has replaced awareness. He was addressing a seminar held on Monday in connection with National Working Women’s Day.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput stated that virtue in society is determined by character, but instead of refining ourselves, we have begun to fragment.

He emphasized that men do not possess superiority over women on the basis of gender. He further said that woman is the most captivating creation in the world, and that women’s rights enshrined in the Constitution and the law are an integral part of human rights. Women’s rights are given precedence in every society.

He noted that under the fundamental principles of equality and justice, the Constitution has granted these rights to women, and that Article 25 of the Constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender.

The Chief Justice remarked that the country’s economic and social policies can only be sustainable when women’s participation is ensured. Development cannot be achieved by ignoring half of the population. Under the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure women’s inclusion in all sectors.

He added that any journey begun without women’s participation will promote backwardness. The social status of women is linked to collective attitudes, and the first instance of exploitation of women begins at home. Therefore, the process of changing collective attitudes must begin within our own homes.

