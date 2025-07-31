Advertisements

KARACHI: In a heartfelt and dignified response to a recent verdict, Moonis Alvi, a respected corporate figure known for his unwavering commitment to integrity and workplace dignity, has expressed deep disappointment over the decision, clarifying that the findings do not reflect the truth of his lived experience.

In a public statement, Alvi reiterated his lifelong adherence to professional ethics, stating, “I have always upheld the values of integrity and dignity in professional interactions, and I deeply believe in fostering safe and inclusive workplaces for all.” He expressed his distress over the verdict, acknowledging the legal process while firmly asserting his right to challenge the decision through an appeal.

“This has been a painful journey — not just professionally, but personally,” Alvi shared, emphasizing that he, along with his legal counsel, is thoroughly reviewing the judgment and will exercise his right to appeal. “It is for anyone who feels wronged to be heard. I remain committed to ensuring that the truth is fully brought to light, through all lawful means available.”

Alvi’s statement has resonated with many in the corporate community, who recognize his longstanding contributions to fostering ethical business environments and safe workplaces. His calm and principled approach has garnered widespread support from colleagues, industry peers, and supporters who stand by his reputation for fairness and due process.

Despite the challenges, Alvi maintains his trust in the legal system and remains steadfast in his belief that justice will prevail. “My respect for the principles of justice and workplace dignity remains unwavering,” he affirmed.

The case has sparked conversations about the importance of ensuring that individuals have access to a fair appeals process and that no narrative is accepted without thorough and impartial examination.

As the legal process continues, many await further developments, hopeful that Moonis Alvi’s pursuit of truth and justice will lead to a fair and transparent resolution.