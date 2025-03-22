The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting on March 30 in Islamabad to decide the sighting of the Eid-ul-Fitr moon, with zonal committees holding meetings at their respective locations.

According to the Meteorological Department, Eid-ul-Fitr is most likely to fall on Monday, March 31. A department spokesperson stated that the Shawwal moon will be born on March 29 at 3:58 PM, and will remain visible for 70 minutes after sunset.

Experts believe that the 20-hour-old moon can be easily seen with the naked eye. By March 30, the moon will be 27 hours old, making visibility even clearer.

However, the International Astronomical Center has stated that sighting the crescent on March 29 is impossible in Arab and Islamic regions, as the moon will set before the sun and conjunction will occur after sunset.

Possible Eid Dates:

Countries requiring actual moon sightings may complete 30 days of Ramadan, celebrating Eid on March 31 (Monday).

Some regions may announce Eid on March 30 (Sunday) based on traditional moon sighting methods.

The final decision on Eid-ul-Fitr’s date will depend on the official Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s announcement.