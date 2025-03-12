Global credit rating agency Moody’s has upgraded Pakistan’s banking sector outlook from stable to positive, citing resilient financial performance and improving macroeconomic conditions.

According to Bloomberg, Moody’s stated, “The positive outlook mirrors the Government of Pakistan’s own positive outlook,” noting that Pakistani banks maintain significant exposure to sovereign risk through substantial holdings of government securities.

Key Economic Indicators:

? Economic Growth Projection: 3% in 2025 (up from 2.5% in 2024 and a 0.2% contraction in 2023).

? Inflation Forecast: Expected to ease to 8% in 2025, down from an average of 23% in 2024.

? External Financing Stability: The 37-month, $7 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) approved in September 2024 is expected to provide a credible source of external financing for Pakistan for the coming years.

Pakistan Economy Dashboard (PED)

To enhance economic transparency, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, highlighted the launch of the Pakistan Economy Dashboard (PED). The initiative aims to improve data accessibility and serve as an interactive platform for economic analysis.

The improved banking outlook and economic stabilization efforts indicate a positive shift in Pakistan’s financial landscape, reflecting greater confidence from international financial institutions.