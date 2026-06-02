KARACHI: Mondelez Pakistan has partnered with the Network of Organizations Working with Persons with Disabilities (NOWPDP) to launch a specialized culinary skills training program aimed at empowering persons with disabilities through vocational education and employment opportunities.

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The initiative was launched at NOWPDP’s Center of Excellence for Disability Inclusion in Karachi and reflects a shared commitment to promoting inclusion, sustainable livelihoods, and economic empowerment.

Training Program Focused on Practical Skills

In its first phase, the program will provide training to 20 participants with disabilities, equipping them with practical skills in cooking, baking, and professional culinary techniques.

The initiative aims to prepare participants for employment opportunities in cafés, restaurants, and the hospitality sector. It also seeks to support individuals interested in launching their own food-related businesses.

The training program has been designed to accommodate participants with physical, hearing, speech, and visual disabilities, ensuring an inclusive learning environment.

Holistic Development and Employability

In addition to culinary instruction, the curriculum includes training in food safety, professional kitchen practices, teamwork, and confidence building.

Organizers say these components are intended to enhance long-term employability and help participants develop the skills required for successful careers in the food and hospitality industry.

Furthermore, the program seeks to encourage independence and self-reliance among participants through practical vocational training.

Commitment to Inclusive Opportunities

Speaking about the partnership, Usama Majeed, Head of Corporate and Government Affairs at Mondelez Pakistan, said the company believes meaningful inclusion begins with creating equal opportunities for all members of society.

He noted that the collaboration aims to equip individuals from underrepresented communities with skills that can lead to sustainable employment and greater economic participation.

Supporting Disability Inclusion

Maaz Tanveer, General Manager Development at NOWPDP, said the partnership reflects a shared vision of building a more inclusive Pakistan.

He highlighted the potential of culinary arts as a pathway to creativity, entrepreneurship, and dignified employment for persons with disabilities.

According to NOWPDP, initiatives like this help remove barriers to workforce participation while creating opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Advancing Economic Empowerment

The collaboration represents another step toward strengthening inclusive workforce development in Pakistan.

By providing practical skills and career pathways, the initiative aims to increase employment opportunities and support the economic empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Organizers expressed hope that the program will contribute to a more inclusive labor market and encourage broader participation of persons with disabilities in the country’s economy.