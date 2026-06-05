According to the FIR, the case has been registered under the PECA Act. The complainant alleged that Saqib Chadhar and his associates engaged in blackmail and issued threats to the actress.

The FIR states that the accused allegedly threatened to leak private data if the actress did not agree to marriage. It further mentions that Momina Iqbal’s sister provided a video containing evidence of the alleged threats to the cyber crime agency.

Investigators have reportedly taken custody of the video and mobile devices for digital forensic analysis. The FIR also claims that threatening messages were sent from Saqib Chadhar’s phone number.

According to the complaint, the accused had learned about Saqib Chadhar’s previous marriage, after which Momina Iqbal refused to proceed with the relationship. It is further alleged that he later began blackmailing her using private videos and also made false allegations that led to the breakdown of a proposed marriage in 2023.

The FIR also alleges that Momina Iqbal and her husband were later threatened, and that the accused, along with his wife and associates, engaged in cyber harassment and illegal surveillance.

Investigators further stated that data and applications were deleted from the accused’s mobile phone before it was submitted to authorities. The inquiry into the case is ongoing.