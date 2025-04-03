In a major development for Pakistan cricket, Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been appointed as the new president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). This marks a significant milestone in his career as a cricket administrator.

Sources indicate that Naqvi formally assumed the ACC presidency during a virtual meeting. Previously, the role was held on a temporary basis by Shami Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket. However, following the General Council meeting, Naqvi was officially handed the leadership position.

His appointment not only strengthens Pakistan’s presence in international cricket governance but also underscores the country’s increasing influence in Asian cricket. This leadership change comes amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India regarding the hosting of major cricket tournaments. Last year’s Asia Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy highlighted these challenges, as India opted out of events hosted in Pakistan.

To address such concerns, a hybrid hosting model has been introduced, allowing India to host certain tournaments like the Champions Trophy while ensuring both nations can participate without political interference. The ACC’s decision is seen as a strategic step to maintain cooperation and avoid conflicts between the two cricketing rivals.

Naqvi’s presidency is expected to bring a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership, further advancing the development of cricket across Asia.