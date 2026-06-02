KARACHI: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the NADRA Mega Centre located in the Safora area on Karachi’s University Road to review public service facilities and assess the quality of services being provided to citizens.

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During the visit, the interior minister inspected various sections of the centre and reviewed arrangements for the issuance of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and other official documents.

Minister Meets Citizens

Mohsin Naqvi interacted directly with citizens present at the centre and inquired about their experiences regarding the services being offered.

He asked visitors about the process of obtaining identity cards and other documentation, as well as the time required to complete their applications.

The minister also sought feedback on the efficiency of the services and the facilities available to the public at the mega centre.

Focus on Public Service Delivery

The visit was aimed at evaluating service standards and ensuring that citizens receive timely and efficient assistance.

Officials briefed the minister on the operational procedures and measures being taken to facilitate applicants at the centre.

Naqvi emphasized the importance of providing quality public services and improving customer experience at NADRA facilities across the country.

Commitment to Citizen Convenience

The interior minister’s visit reflects the government’s continued focus on enhancing public service delivery and ensuring greater convenience for citizens seeking essential documentation.

NADRA Mega Centres play a key role in providing identity registration and documentation services, particularly in major urban centres where demand remains high.

The minister directed officials to continue efforts aimed at improving efficiency and maintaining high standards of service for the public.