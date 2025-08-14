Advertisements

Karachi (August 14, 2025) Sindh’s Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani, has said that following the success of Operation Buny?n al-Mars?s, India stands isolated on the global stage, while the world is rallying behind Pakistan. He stated that there has been a drastic shift in the image of both countries before and after the conflict. “India’s image has not only been destroyed, but its diplomacy has also failed miserably. Modi is now even afraid to face his own nation,” Ghani remarked.

He made these remarks while addressing an Independence Day ceremony organized at the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI). The event was also addressed by NKATI President Faisal Maiz Khan.

Ghani noted that the enthusiasm and patriotic spirit witnessed during this year’s Independence Day celebrations were unmatched in recent years. “Such fervor has not been seen in a long time, and next year, we will celebrate Independence Day in an even grander way,” he said.

Highlighting the national sentiment, he said that the public’s morale soared following the victory in Operation Buny?n al-Mars?s. “India’s economy is now facing severe turbulence after the defeat,” he added.

He acknowledged that while he has openly disagreed with several military actions in the past, the defense of the country lies solely with the armed forces. “No civilian can do what the military can for national defense. A strong army is essential, regardless of differences. Any political group that attempts to weaken the military is clearly playing into the hands of enemies,” he warned.

Saeed Ghani further stated that the long-standing perception of Pakistan as a weaker nation compared to India has been shattered. “Today, Pakistan appears strong and united, while India is perceived as weakened. The triumphs of our Army, Air Force, and Navy have brought pride to the entire nation and reshaped global opinion.”

He added that the increase in public participation and celebrations across Pakistani cities this year was a direct result of the armed forces’ exceptional performance. “It was crucial for us not only to celebrate Independence Day but also to mark our victory over India.”

Ghani emphasized the importance of national unity, especially in the face of enemies who seek to divide the Pakistani nation along political, ethnic, religious, and sectarian lines. “But during this conflict, the Pakistani people stood united – a powerful and necessary message for our future.”

Speaking at the ceremony, NKATI President Faisal Maiz Khan said that this year marks the 78th Independence Day, which has become even more meaningful due to India’s defeat. “The Pakistan Army gave a fitting response to India,” he said. Faisal Maiz also praised the Sindh government for organizing a series of impressive Independence Day programs from August 1 to August 14.

At the conclusion of the NKATI ceremony, Minister Saeed Ghani, along with members of the business community, cut the Independence Day cake.