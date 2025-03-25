Karachi, March 25, 2025: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance institution, Mobilink Bank, has solidified its standing as a trailblazer in women’s financial inclusion and economic empowerment by winning the ‘CMO Marketing Campaign’ Award at the GSMA Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during Mobile World Congress 2025. The award recognizes Mobilink Bank’s groundbreaking campaign – The Invisible Heirs, which addresses the systemic denial of women’s inheritance rights in Pakistan and empowers them with innovative tools to claim what is lawfully theirs. This marks a historic milestone as Pakistan’s first-ever win in the prestigious GLOMO Awards under the CMO Marketing Campaign category.

The Invisible Heirs campaign aims to tackle gender-based financial inequality in Pakistan. At its core is an inheritance calculator integrated into Mobilink Bank’s consumer app – Dost, which allows women to calculate their rightful share of inheritance easily. The campaign also featured a powerful video highlighting women’s emotional and societal challenges in securing their inheritance, sparking a nationwide conversation and inspiring action.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, Chairman Mobilink Bank and Group Executive Committee Member of VEON, remarked: “This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving meaningful societal change through innovation. The Invisible Heirs campaign not only shines a light on a deeply rooted issue but also provides a tangible solution that empowers women to take control of their financial futures. This recognition underscores VEON’s mission to create transformative digital services that uplift communities and foster equality.”

President and CEO, Mobilink Bank Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, said, “We are thrilled to win the GLOMO Award for ‘The Invisible Heirs’ campaign, which is a bold step toward dismantling barriers that have long hindered women’s financial independence. By equipping women with the tools to claim their rightful inheritance, we are not only changing lives but also reshaping the narrative around gender equality in Pakistan. As a forward-looking, future-ready institution, this recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in fostering long term emancipation of women through technology-driven solutions.”

This victory marks another milestone in Mobilink Bank’s mission to leverage fintech for financial inclusion and gender equality. Earlier, the Invisible Heirs campaign bagged the ‘Digital Nations Video Creativity Award’ at GSMA’s M360 Asia-Pacific event in 2024. Additionally, Mobilink Bank was recently named among the ‘Top 10 Most Inclusive Organizations of the Year’ at the GDIEB Awards 2025 while topping the State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking on Equality scorecard for two years in a row.