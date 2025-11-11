?K?arachi – November 11, 2025: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank has cemented its leadership in Pakistan’s digital banking landscape by winning the ‘Best Digital Banking Services’ Award in the microfinance category for the third consecutive year at the Annual Excellence Awards hosted by CFA Society Pakistan. The Bank was also recognized as the runner-up in the ‘Best ESG Reporting’ category amongst Financial Institutions in recognition of its strong performance and continued commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

The award celebrates the bank’s success in advancing financial inclusion and redefining the banking experience through its digital transformation strategy. Its robust digital ecosystem enabled millions to access secure and convenient financial services and set new industry benchmarks for customer experience and service excellence through initiatives like digital account opening, self-service kiosks, and digital SME financing and recent upgrade of the T24 core banking system to R23 – a first in the banking industry of Pakistan. Over the past year, the Bank has expanded its mobile wallets base to over 53 million accounts, which reflects growing consumer trust in its services, quality and reliability.

In parallel, the Bank has strengthened its ESG agenda through impactful initiatives like the “Change to Sustain” program, which promotes renewable-energy financing, solarizes branches, and supports afforestation initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint.

Mobilink Bank’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) strategy continues to promote gender equity and empowerment through initiatives like the Women Inspirational Network (WIN), which fosters women’s participation in finance and entrepreneurship, and financial literacy for women. The Bank promotes gender diversity and inclusion at the workplace, and contributes significantly toward building a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable financial ecosystem in Pakistan. Mobilink Bank’s WIN Incubator program has successfully incubated 33+ women-led startups, offering exclusive mentorship, networking and upscaling opportunities to them.

Commenting on the success, President & CEO, Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said, “We are deeply honored to receive back-to-back recognition from CFA Society Pakistan for our digital-first agenda. These awards inspire us to innovate further and help create a futuristic financial ecosystem that enables inclusive and sustainable progress for all, complemented by our ESG efforts.”

Over the years, Mobilink Bank has been recognized both nationally and globally for its leadership in digital innovation, sustainability, and using financial inclusion as a lever for economic progress. The bank sets a higher precedent for excellence and impact within Pakistan’s banking industry.