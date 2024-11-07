Islamabad – November 07, 2024: Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance institution, was celebrated with multiple prestigious awards at VEON Ignite 2024. This annual gathering brings together over 200 global leaders from VEON’s extensive network, focusing on driving digital innovation and future strategies. Mobilink Bank’s accomplishments in digital financial services, community investment, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) highlight its continued efforts to redefine financial accessibility in Pakistan.



Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Interim CEO Mobilink Bank, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, “The Financial Services Award signifies our vision of a connected and inclusive financial ecosystem, where everyone can access essential services at any time. This recognition marks a step forward in our commitment to fostering financial empowerment for all Pakistanis. The awards are a testament to the dedication of our team and our vision for a future where banking is accessible, inclusive, and transformative.”

Mobilink Bank received the DO1440 Financial Services Award, honouring its commitment to delivering round-the-clock financial solutions. The Bank’s innovative consumer app, Dost, exemplifies this dedication by offering seamless and accessible financial services, supporting its mission to make banking easier and more inclusive for all.



The Investing in Youth & Talent Award acknowledged Mobilink Bank’s substantial investment in nurturing young talent. Through initiatives that emphasize mentorship and skill development, the Bank aims to empower the youth to become agents of change within their communities.



Additionally, the Bank secured two awards under the VEON Voices category, underscoring its strong commitment to fostering a diverse and equitable workplace. The ‘Invisible Heirs’ Campaign was praised for its ground-breaking approach to raising awareness about women’s inheritance rights and promoting diverse perspectives. Moreover, the Women’s Empowerment Inside Out program was celebrated for its comprehensive strategy to promote gender equity, fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for women at every level within the organization.