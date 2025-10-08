Karachi, October 08, 2025: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has been honored with four distinguished awards at the 9th Annual Microfinance Conference (AMC-9), reinforcing its commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and women’s empowerment.

At AMC-9, themed “Renaissance of Microfinance”, Mobilink Bank was recognized as the Top Microfinance Bank for Active Borrowers (Nano-loans), the Top Microfinance Bank in terms of M-Wallets, powered by JazzCash, and the Top Microfinance Bank for Innovation, while also being conferred with the Leading Microfinance Bank in terms of Women Borrowers. All these accolades highlight the Bank’s leadership in expanding microcredit outreach, driving digital adoption, advancing gender equity, and pioneering sector-wide transformation, through inclusive, digitally powered nano-loans.

Aamir Ibrahim, Chairman Mobilink Bank, reflected on the achievement stating: “These awards reaffirm that meaningful financial inclusion isn’t just about access, it’s about impact. At Mobilink Bank and JazzCash, we are combining technology with empathy to enable millions of Pakistanis, especially women, to participate confidently in the formal economy. This recognition validates our belief that when innovation serves inclusion, progress becomes inevitable.”

Commenting on this milestone, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President & CEO of Mobilink Bank, said: “Winning four awards at AMC-9 is a proud moment for Mobilink Bank – a testament to our commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and women’s empowerment. Every day, we disburse over 150,000 nano-loans through JazzCash, that bring dignity, ease, and opportunity to underserved communities, strengthening Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape. From supporting people through COVID-19 to standing by them during floods, we remain steadfast in delivering inclusive digital solutions with integrity and purpose.”

With over 8.2 million active nano-loan borrowers and total disbursements exceeding PKR 45.9 billion, Mobilink Bank continues to redefine access to finance across Pakistan. JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest Digital Financial Services (DFS) platform, now serves 53.5 million wallet holders, with 33% of these accounts being held by women. Our industry-first core banking upgrade to R23 further underscores our drive for digital innovation and operational excellence.

AMC-9 is organized jointly by Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) alongside UNIDO-PAIDAR. The conference convened regulators such as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), development partners including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB), industry leaders, and innovators.

As the sector undergoes a renaissance with renewed focus on technology, resilience, and inclusion, Mobilink Bank remains committed to its founding mission: advancing digital-first financial inclusion, empowering women, and charting new frontiers in microfinance for Pakistan’s sustainable growth.

