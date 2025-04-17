Karachi – April 17, 2025: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance institution, Mobilink Bank, along with Pakistan’s largest fintech platform JazzCash, are spearheading a powerful national drive to promote financial awareness and empowerment as part of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025. Mobilink Bank and JazzCash’s active role during Financial Literacy Week comes at a time when their contributions have also been formally acknowledged by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which conferred upon Mobilink Bank the coveted ‘Performance Award’ for ‘Access to Finance’ under the National Financial Literacy Program, especially for fostering credit access to Pakistan’s most financially excluded communities.

Reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth, the bank is reaching diverse communities across Pakistan to equip individuals with essential financial knowledge and tools to make informed, effective, and responsible financial decisions. The nationwide campaign spans all provinces through a comprehensive three-pronged outreach strategy. This includes interactive on-campus drives that educate students on key financial topics such as personal finance, savings, investment, and budgeting. In addition, financial literacy camps are being organized in multiple districts, providing accessible and practical knowledge to local communities. Additionally, participants are being welcomed to branch visits where they can experience firsthand the digital financial services offered by Mobilink Bank and Jazzcash, and gain greater understanding of secure, inclusive financial tools.

Sharing his thoughts, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, said, “Financial literacy is a gateway to economic empowerment. Mobilink Bank continues to foster literacy and digital innovation to bring excluded populations into the financial fold, especially those still held back by socio-economic and cultural barriers. Our purpose is to empower all the masses, especially women, farmers, and SMEs to fuel their economic empowerment and we’re doing so with the vision of giving affordable smartphones, data and business tools to every Pakistani so that they can have full access to credit.”

Murtaza Ali, President JazzCash, said, “By equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, we are fostering not only personal growth but also economic resilience on a national scale. Our unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive financial ecosystem reflects our belief that every citizen deserves access to transformative financial services—empowering every Pakistani to unlock their potential while contributing to the documentation of the economy.”

Together with JazzCash, Mobilink Bank continues to transform communities through financial literacy and access to finance, leading to their social mobility.