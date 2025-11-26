Karachi – November 26, 2025: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with IMARAT Group, one of the country’s premier real estate conglomerates, to enhance access to housing finance, and drive economic empowerment through technology-driven banking solutions.

Pakistan currently faces a housing crisis, with World Bank estimates placing the housing shortage at around 12 million units. The situation is further aggravated by declining affordability, rising property prices, and higher mortgage rates. Mobilink Bank simplifies access to housing finance by offering inclusive, customer-centric solutions that enable low-income and underserved households to secure affordable and dignified homes. The bank’s partnership with IMARAT will revolutionize the home loan experience for their shared customers and employees by digitizing the entire mortgage journey, expanding banking access across IMARAT developments, and onboarding IMARAT employees into Mobilink Bank’s comprehensive digital banking suite.

The housing finance customers will experience a fully digital onboarding process through IMARAT’s Propmex.ai platform, supported by API integration between IMARAT and Mobilink Bank for seamless property verification. IMARAT will also feature Mobilink Bank’s Mortgage Calculator across its digital platforms, allowing customers to assess affordability and access real-time home financing options.

Mobilink Bank will extend its Employee Banking Suite to IMARAT employees to provide them with salary accounts, digital banking services, insurance coverage, and exclusive financial benefits. Additionally, IMARAT employees will gain access to preferential loan products, including House Finance, Personal Loans, and Solar/EV Loans, designed to promote financial well-being and sustainable living. IMARAT Group will reciprocate by opening corporate banking accounts with Mobilink Bank and maintaining substantial current account balances to support mutual business growth.

To foster digital access and enablement, Mobilink Bank will also install ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) at IMARAT’s commercial projects to encourage cashless transactions. The partnership will also expand Mobilink Bank’s merchant ecosystem by deploying Point-of-Sale (POS) machines across IMARAT malls, brands, and retail outlets, driving digital payment adoption and supporting MSME growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Business Officer, Mobilink Bank, said, “Mobilink Bank is deeply committed to empowering individual and institutional clients through customized financial solutions, digital banking tools, and technology-driven integrations. Pakistan’s housing gap is not just a statistic, but a barrier to dignity, stability, and economic mobility for millions of families. We are committed to breaking this barrier by making housing finance more accessible, affordable, and inclusive through a deep focus on empowering every household to step into a safer, more secure future. Our collaboration with IMARAT will bring us closer to our long-term ambition.”

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman IMARAT Group, said, “This partnership with Mobilink Bank is a major step toward digitizing how real estate operates in Pakistan. We have always believed that technology has the power to simplify every part of the property journey, from buying and selling to financing. Through this collaboration, we are bringing that vision to life by making home ownership easier, smarter, and more accessible while paving the way for a more connected and financially inclusive future.”

The collaboration underscores Mobilink Bank’s leadership in digital banking, housing finance, and employer banking solutions, and reaffirms its commitment to catering to the evolving financial needs of its diverse customer base.