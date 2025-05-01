Karachi – April, 2025: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has announced a strategic partnership with Daraz Pakistan, the country’s largest e-commerce platform, to accelerate financial inclusion, access to finance and digital enablement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Pakistan. The collaboration advances the two institutions’ joint vision for economic growth at the grassroots level for long-term macroeconomic gains.

President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, and Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan & Sri Lanka, formalised the collaboration in Islamabad. Under the partnership, Mobilink Bank will provide tailored financing solutions (ranging from PKR 25,000 to 3 million) to Daraz-affiliated MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.

Through this alliance, Daraz will offer a digital marketplace for MSMEs by allowing them to showcase and sell their products online. The partnership creates a full-circle empowerment ecosystem by coupling access to finance with digital sales enablement, thereby expanding reach and increasing business sustainability for small-scale entrepreneurs. Mobilink Bank will also expand its green financing initiatives to all Daraz employees and suppliers, offering home solar and e-bike financing along with free banking services to drive sustainability and financial inclusion across the value chain.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mobilink Bank’s President & CEO, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, said, “Our collaboration with Daraz offers two valuable growth pathways for MSMEs, especially women-led businesses: customized financial access and digital empowerment to help them achieve scale, resilience, and access to an opportunity-rich countrywide e-commerce market. This reflects our commitment to financial inclusion and development of marginalized economic segments through access to finance and futuristic fintech solutions.”

Also sharing his thoughts, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director Daraz Pakistan & Sri Lanka said, “At Daraz, we are deeply committed to empowering small businesses by bridging digital divides and creating new avenues for growth. This partnership with Mobilink Bank significantly strengthens our ability to support MSMEs, especially women entrepreneurs, by seamlessly integrating financial accessibility with the expansive reach of our digital marketplace. Together, we are cultivating an ecosystem where entrepreneurs of all sizes can thrive sustainably and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s evolving digital economy.”

The partnering institutions plan to further enhance their collaboration by launching innovative digital financial solutions, including QR code-based payment options for Daraz deliveries, to enhance convenience and security for end customers. Moreover, Mobilink Bank is exploring the rollout of cash deposit facilities at local branches to provide Daraz sellers with greater flexibility in managing their cash flows. These are reassuring steps toward strengthening Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, digital integration, and inclusive economic opportunities.