Authorities have decided to partially suspend internet and mobile services starting November 22 ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24 in Islamabad.

Media reports, citing sources from the Ministry of Interior, suggest that services may be disrupted across various districts in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

According to reports, a firewall will be activated on mobile internet services from November 22, significantly reducing internet speeds.

Moreover, downloading videos and audio files on social media apps will reportedly be restricted. Depending on the evolving situation, internet and mobile services could be suspended at specific locations without prior notice.

On November 13, Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, announced that he had issued the final call for the protest on November 24. She underscored that the demonstrations would persist until their demands are met, urging the nation to decide whether it wishes to live in freedom.