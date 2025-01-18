Tragedy struck North Karachi as the body of seven-year-old Sarim, who had been missing for 11 days, was discovered in an underground water tank near his home. Police confirmed the grim finding on Saturday, citing that the tank’s lid had been concealed with a carton, prompting investigations into whether the child fell accidentally or was pushed.

Sarim’s family had reported him missing on January 7 after he failed to return home from a nearby madrassa, sparking fears of abduction. Despite an intensive search effort that included checking all 212 apartments and four water tanks in the complex, his whereabouts remained unknown until the tragic discovery.

Complicating the investigation was a power outage at the time of Sarim’s disappearance, rendering the building’s CCTV cameras inoperative. Authorities expanded their search to nearby areas, seeking alternative footage.

Adding to the family’s anguish, Sarim’s father received suspicious calls and messages from unknown numbers during the search. These included demands for money transfers and a ransom demand of Rs. 500,000. One caller requested a photo of the child, but the number went offline after the picture was sent. The case was subsequently transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) for further investigation.

Sarim’s mother made a tearful appeal through the media, pleading, “Whoever has taken my son, please return him.” She revealed that both her sons had gone to the madrassa together, but only the elder one returned home that day.

The incident has sparked outrage and sorrow among the community, raising questions about the safety measures in residential complexes and the role of operational security systems. As the investigation continues, authorities aim to determine the circumstances surrounding Sarim’s death and bring closure to his grieving family.