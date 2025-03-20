Islamabad, Pakistan—20 March 2025— Mishal Pakistan, the country partner institute of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is set to launch its Executive Opinion Survey, aimed at measuring Pakistan’s key indicators for inclusion in the WEF’s influential global reports and indices. The survey will be conducted between March and May/June 2025, and it will collect critical data to assess Pakistan’s performance across multiple dimensions relevant to the global economy.

The Executive Opinion Survey is a vital tool for compiling essential data on a wide array of factors impacting Pakistan’s economy, governance, and competitiveness. This data will be used to generate insights for the following reports and indices:

The data from the Executive Opinion Survey (EOS) will help assess Pakistan’s position in key World Economic Forum (WEF) reports. The Executive Opinion Survey continues to form the data backbone of a handful of insight products of the World Economic Forum and other organizations, including the Future of Growth Report, Global Risks Report, the Global Gender Gap Report, the Travel and Tourism Index, Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, and WIPO’s Global Innovation Index.

These reports will provide a comprehensive understanding of Pakistan’s positioning in the global landscape, focusing on economic vitality, governance standards, innovation capacity, risk management, and sustainability.

The survey will encompass respondents from across the economy, with 50.76% from the services sector, 21.33% from the agriculture sector, 12.6% from manufacturing, and 15.31% from the non-manufacturing sector, representing each sector’s contribution to the GDP.

The data generated through the Executive Opinion Survey will be crucial in shaping evidence-based, data-driven decision-making at the national and international levels. In an era where the complexity of global challenges is rapidly evolving, it is essential to rely on accurate, real-time data to drive policies and reforms. Informed decision-making leads to better governance, more effective economic policies, and stronger public trust. Data-driven insights empower leaders and organizations to make strategic choices that can address national priorities, foster long-term growth, and enhance societal well-being.

Mishal Pakistan, through its collaboration with leading experts and institutions, is dedicated to ensuring that the survey offers an accurate, holistic, and actionable analysis of Pakistan’s performance. The data collected will reflect the realities facing Pakistan in 2025-2026, providing a fresh and timely perspective for the WEF’s reports and informing decision-making processes for businesses, policymakers, and global leaders.

“We are excited to launch this comprehensive survey to contribute to global assessments and highlight Pakistan’s strengths, challenges, and areas for growth,” said Amir Jahangir, CEO of Mishal Pakistan. “The insights generated will not only contribute to the WEF’s reports but will also guide Pakistan’s future development agenda.”

The Executive Opinion Survey will be conducted with senior executives, policymakers, and thought leaders across various sectors in Pakistan. The results will be used to generate actionable recommendations to improve the country’s global competitiveness and governance.

Mishal Pakistan, as the country partner institute of the World Economic Forum (WEF), plays a pivotal role in shaping the national and global understanding of Pakistan’s socio-economic and political landscape. Through its Executive Opinion Survey (EOS), Mishal Pakistan collects critical data that feeds into global indices and reports.

The importance of this survey is crucial. By creating an updated, annual dataset on Pakistan’s evolving socio-economic and political landscape, the survey helps policymakers, businesses, and global organizations make informed decisions based on the most current data available on Pakistan. It provides a window into the country’s development trajectory, identifies challenges, and highlights opportunities for growth, innovation, and social progress. Through this robust data collection, Mishal Pakistan ensures that Pakistan’s voice is accurately represented on the global stage while also fostering data-driven governance and evidence-based decision-making for the nation’s future development.

Mishal Pakistan is an award-winning research organization recognized for its expertise in competitive intelligence and strategic planning. It was honored with the Best Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Planning Firm 2023 award at the Global Business Awards by Corporate Vision, highlighting its leadership in the field. Additionally, Mishal Pakistan was recognized at the Small Business Awards for its outstanding contributions to competitive intelligence and strategic narrative services. These accolades underline Mishal’s commitment to providing valuable insights and fostering data-driven decision-making to support Pakistan’s socio-economic and political development