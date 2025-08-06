Advertisements

Karachi, 6thAugust 2025:To mark Youm-e-Istehsal, Mishal Malik renowned Kashmiri activist and wife of Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik visited Karachi to be the Chief Guest at an interactive session with Karachiites.The event was organized by MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig &Honorary Consul GeneralMirza Ishtiaq Baig. The well attended event “Karachi welcomes Mishal Malik” attended by Consul Generals of various countries, leading businessmen, leaders of business community & people from different walks of life. Among the speakers were; Gen ® MoinuddinHaider, Arif Habib, Dr. HumaBaqai, Ahmed Chinoy, Consul General of China Yang Yundongand the hosts.

Addressing to the mammoth gathering, Mishal Malik narrated that Kashmir is in turmoil, more than 8.5 million people of Kashmir valley are under siege since August 5 denying citizens of Kashmir from basic necessities and needs. Her husband Yasin Malik is also confined to the death cell and going through severe torture. Addressing to the diplomats she said that the international community play their role and stop the atrocities in occupied Kashmir. She lauded the business community for their support to Kashmir cause. Mishal Malik appreciated Baig brothers for organizingthe Youm-e-Istehsal.

Ishtiaq Baig & Ikhtiar Baig welcomed Mishal Malik and assured her their full support in the future. They said that the business community fully supported Kashmiri struggle for freedom and will play a role in stopping the Indian atrocities. Consul General of ChinaYang Yundongsaid thatChina is with Kashmiri people and assured China’s support in the struggle for freedom movement in Kashmir.