The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced on Monday that December 17 would be the last date for submission of Hajj applications.

According to a spokesperson for the ministry, all applications submitted until December 17 would be considered “successful”. He said the second installment of Hajj dues could be deposited from December 19-27.

Banks have been directed to immediately process Hajj applications on the online portal of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Earlier, the ministry said that applicants under the Government Hajj Scheme could submit their applications until December 10, 2024. If applications exceed the allocated quota, a ballot will be conducted to ensure fairness.

Overseas Pakistanis were required to deposit their sponsorship funds by December 10, 2024 to confirm their participation.