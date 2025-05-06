Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, received a phone call this afternoon from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

On this occasion, both sides affirmed the strong political will of the leaderships of both countries to develop Algerian-Pakistani relations and elevate them to the highest possible levels.

The two ministers also discussed developments in the Indian subcontinent, with Minister Ahmed Attaf reaffirming Algeria’s position calling for the necessity of preserving the foundations of security and stability in the region by embracing dialogue and diplomacy and seeking to resolve disputes through peaceful means.