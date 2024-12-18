Karachi, [18th December, 2024]: The Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho chaired the 12th Board of Directors meeting of the Sindh Institute for Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN), marking significant progress across the SICHN facilities in Sindh. During the meeting, the minutes of the last board meeting were approved, and the following milestones and initiatives were highlighted: Key Achievements and Operational Updates: •297,078 Lives Saved: Across three sites—Korangi, Sukkur, NICU, and PICU SBA—significant lives were saved due to ongoing neonatal and child care efforts. •Operational Dashboard: A comprehensive digital dashboard connecting all SICHN facilities is now functional. It provides real-time patient, disease, and facility-level data, ensuring efficient monitoring and coordination. •Cloud Clinic Rollout: Tele-consultation and tele-round services will become operational next month to facilitate inter-facility coordination and expert advice in real time. Advancements in Neonatal Hearing Screening and Specialized Services •Neonatal Hearing Screening: Screening will commence in Karachi next week at JPMC, followed by a phased rollout across other SICHN hospitals within Sindh. Cochlear implant services will also begin once the hearing screening is underway.

•Korangi Children Hospital: The facility has conducted 88 CT scans and installed Electromyography (EMG) services, improving diagnostic capabilities. •Sukkur Facility Upgrades: o 50 Incubators and 22 ventilators have been installed to enhance critical care capacity. o The SICHN network currently has 136 Hi-flow ventilators and 152 incubators to provide critical care services to the children. o The oxygen generation plant is now operational, producing 1,000 CFU oxygen. This initiative saves the hospital PKR 5 million per month. o Pediatric Surgical Services, rehabilitation services, and specialized services—including neurologists, endocrinologists, and oncologists/hematologists—are now available in Sukkur. o Solar panel installation is planned to save an estimated PKR 10 million per month in energy costs. Expansion of NICU and PICU Services •PICU and NICU in SBA: PICU services with 12 ventilators and NICU services with 40 incubators have been launched.

•Additional laboratory services, mobile X-ray facilities, and delivery room resuscitation have also begun operations. •At JPMC’s NICU, 19,665 children have been successfully treated. •The Health Department will ensure dedicated ambulances for SICHN to facilitate smooth neonatal transfers between facilities. Infrastructure and Facility Development •Azam Basti MNCH & Sobhraj Maternity Hospital Renovation: Renovation work has commenced and is expected to complete within three months. Azam Basti will become an 80-bed facility with procurement of necessary medicines and equipment is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025. •Larkana Facility: Renovation work is nearing completion. Strategic Partnerships and Upcoming Projects •UNICEF Simulation Center: UNICEF has established the first pediatric simulation center equipped with a simulator and two dedicated training halls. •Specialized Laboratory: A state-of-the-art laboratory for neonatal screening and hormonal chem-pathology has been established to advance diagnostic capabilities. •SAANS Project (Strategy Adopted for Advancing Neonatal Survival): The project aims to train and engage Community Midwives to reduce neonatal mortality rates. •Future Projects: Facilities at MNCH Jamshoro, TMK, Ghotki, CHK Karachi, and Sehwan have been identified as potential expansions for FY 2025-2026. The Minister for Health lauded the advancements achieved by SICHN and emphasized the importance of continued investment in child healthcare infrastructure to improve outcomes across the province.